Centiva Capital LP Grows Stock Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in HEICO were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HEICO by 66.0% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 193,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,357,000 after buying an additional 77,067 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in HEICO by 7.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 32,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,190,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO during the third quarter worth approximately $1,830,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in HEICO during the second quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the second quarter worth $1,330,000. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HEI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $235.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $264.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $243.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HEICO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.70.

HEICO Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $268.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.24. HEICO Co. has a 1-year low of $169.70 and a 1-year high of $283.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $262.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Victor H. Mendelson purchased 726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $262.94 per share, for a total transaction of $190,894.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,234,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,717,753. The trade was a 0.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total transaction of $66,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,175 shares of company stock valued at $571,895. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Further Reading

