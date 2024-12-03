Centiva Capital LP Grows Stock Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 109.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 158,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,884 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Barclays were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Barclays by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Barclays by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 11,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 48,685 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Barclays by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 36,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Barclays by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barclays alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on BCS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Barclays in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on Barclays in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Barclays Stock Down 0.9 %

BCS opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $13.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.41.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Barclays Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.