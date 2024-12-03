Centiva Capital LP Grows Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 342.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,739 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP owned about 0.08% of YETI worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in YETI by 111.5% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 194,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,961,000 after buying an additional 102,288 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in YETI during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in YETI by 236.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in YETI by 3,094.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 79,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 76,614 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in YETI during the third quarter worth about $2,439,000.
Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $41.18 on Tuesday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.15.
YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.
