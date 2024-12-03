Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Trading Up 4.3% – Still a Buy?

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Free Report) rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 8,510 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 36,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Champion Iron Trading Up 4.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.13.

About Champion Iron

(Get Free Report)

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.