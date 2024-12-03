Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $33.12 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,384 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $33,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $3,013,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $793,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 518.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,839 shares during the last quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,769,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.49, for a total value of $137,245.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,372,384.14. This represents a 3.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 1,707 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.30, for a total value of $485,300.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,560,791.10. This trade represents a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,815 shares of company stock valued at $3,919,739. 10.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Marriott International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Marriott International from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Marriott International from $233.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.20.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $286.24 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $202.24 and a one year high of $290.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 177.91%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

