Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 351 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of TransDigm Group worth $43,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at $1,550,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 105,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $151,075,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,260.28 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $950.93 and a 12 month high of $1,451.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,343.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,316.69. The firm has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $75.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50.

TDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,461.82.

Insider Activity

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total transaction of $7,531,770.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,659,098.16. This trade represents a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.75, for a total value of $4,205,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,046,300. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,944 shares of company stock worth $23,541,085. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

