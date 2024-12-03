China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Short Interest Down 6.0% in November

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,998,400 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the October 31st total of 3,189,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Resources Gas Group Price Performance
Shares of China Resources Gas Group stock remained flat at $4.04 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average of $3.76. China Resources Gas Group has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $4.60.
About China Resources Gas Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than China Resources Gas Group
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Gas Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Gas Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.