China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Short Interest Down 6.0% in November

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,998,400 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the October 31st total of 3,189,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Resources Gas Group Price Performance

Shares of China Resources Gas Group stock remained flat at $4.04 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average of $3.76. China Resources Gas Group has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $4.60.

About China Resources Gas Group

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of natural and liquefied gas, and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Comprehensive Services, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

