Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Short Interest Update

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the October 31st total of 4,340,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 388,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Claros Mortgage Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waterfall Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,448,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 29.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 25,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth $101,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 2,260.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 6.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMTG traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.44. The stock had a trading volume of 258,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,543. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 20.68, a current ratio of 20.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMTG shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Claros Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMTG

About Claros Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.