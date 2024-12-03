ClearAlpha Technologies LP Invests $247,000 in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

ClearAlpha Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth $1,588,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 1,072.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 13,192 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at about $392,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 311.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 886.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 19,042 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMDX shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of TransMedics Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $200.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on TransMedics Group from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TransMedics Group from $173.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.80.

In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.42, for a total value of $1,323,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,457,269.06. This trade represents a 12.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total transaction of $438,493.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,766.32. This represents a 12.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,958 shares of company stock worth $3,470,328 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMDX stock opened at $85.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 90.58 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.81. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $177.37.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $108.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

