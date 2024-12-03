ClearAlpha Technologies LP Reduces Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

ClearAlpha Technologies LP lowered its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,341 shares during the quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP’s holdings in AES were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in AES in the second quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in AES during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in AES by 59.1% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 183.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $22.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. AES had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. AES’s payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on AES from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on AES in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on AES from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

