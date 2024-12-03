ClearAlpha Technologies LP Sells 3,978 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

ClearAlpha Technologies LP lowered its stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,978 shares during the quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IMKTA. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 240.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 413.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Ingles Markets by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Ingles Markets by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $72.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.73 and a 12-month high of $89.59.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.86%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

