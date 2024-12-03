ClearAlpha Technologies LP Takes $277,000 Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

ClearAlpha Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,138 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teradata in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 88.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Teradata during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Teradata by 111.4% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Teradata by 75.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradata alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Teradata from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.91.

Teradata Stock Performance

NYSE TDC opened at $31.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.91. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $49.44.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.71 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 145.40% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $411,903.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,646.46. This represents a 10.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradata Profile

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.