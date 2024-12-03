ClearAlpha Technologies LP Takes Position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

ClearAlpha Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DX. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Dynex Capital by 305.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Dynex Capital Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Dynex Capital stock opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $13.13. The company has a market capitalization of $992.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average of $12.30.

Dynex Capital Increases Dividend

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $83.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 28.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Dynex Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.