Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the October 31st total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on CNS shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Cohen & Steers Price Performance

Shares of CNS opened at $103.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.46 and a 200 day moving average of $86.43. Cohen & Steers has a one year low of $60.26 and a one year high of $110.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 1.52.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.18 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the third quarter worth $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

