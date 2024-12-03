Community Bank N.A. Purchases 3,670 Shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI)

Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Free Report) by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A. owned 0.19% of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JSI. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the second quarter worth $55,216,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 455,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,117,000 after buying an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 175.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 260,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,777,000 after buying an additional 165,615 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 137.7% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 247,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,133,000 after buying an additional 143,626 shares during the period. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 33.9% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 433,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,938,000 after acquiring an additional 109,728 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF stock opened at $51.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.23 and its 200 day moving average is $52.14. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a one year low of $50.62 and a one year high of $53.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.3704 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (JSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to the US securitized market. The fund invests predominantly in investment grade securities. JSI was launched on Nov 8, 2023 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

