Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF) Short Interest Update

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,400 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the October 31st total of 195,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CMDXF traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.91. 101,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,823. Computer Modelling Group has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $10.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.01.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

