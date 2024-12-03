Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Short Interest Up 13.4% in November

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,488,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the October 31st total of 1,311,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,440.0 days.
Concordia Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of CCRDF stock remained flat at $5.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average is $5.52. Concordia Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.
Concordia Financial Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Concordia Financial Group
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
Receive News & Ratings for Concordia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concordia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.