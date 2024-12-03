Creo Medical Group (LON:CREO) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Creo Medical Group PLC (LON:CREO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 15.50 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.61 ($0.20), with a volume of 734123 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.20).

Creo Medical Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.96, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £56.47 million, a PE ratio of -258.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 27.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Creo Medical Group

In other news, insider Richard John Rees purchased 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £19,600 ($24,806.99). Also, insider Kevin Crofton acquired 2,916,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £699,999.84 ($885,963.60). 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Creo Medical Group Company Profile

Creo Medical Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices and instruments in the United Kingdom. It is developing CROMA, an energy platform that combines bipolar radiofrequency for precise localized cutting and microwave energy for controlled coagulation, to provide physicians with flexible, accurate, and highly controllable devices delivered through a flexible endoscope.

