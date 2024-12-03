CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Purchased by HighVista Strategies LLC

HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in CRH during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in CRH by 72.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in CRH by 336.4% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CRH during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in CRH by 70.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRH alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CRH from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.42.

CRH Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $102.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.35. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $62.80 and a 52-week high of $104.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29.

CRH Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. CRH’s payout ratio is currently 37.20%.

CRH Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.