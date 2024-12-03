Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 17,300 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $449,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 473,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,303,015.12. The trade was a 3.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $458,969.00.

On Thursday, November 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 6,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $153,600.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 11,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $289,732.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 500 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $13,655.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 16,268 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $447,695.36.

On Monday, November 4th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,700 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $196,889.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $435,960.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $35,126.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $457,066.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,180 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $241,158.60.

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LEGH traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.81. 10,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,313. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day moving average is $25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.10. Legacy Housing Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEGH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legacy Housing

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 441,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,499,000 after purchasing an additional 21,995 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the second quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 3rd quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 178,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 104,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

Featured Articles

