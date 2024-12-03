Dan Spaulding Sells 4,565 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $393,594.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,469.74. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zillow Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG traded down $0.89 on Monday, hitting $80.64. 298,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,031. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of -141.30 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.06 and a 1-year high of $83.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.55 and its 200 day moving average is $54.26.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.45 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,248,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,351,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,813,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 208,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after buying an additional 118,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 164.4% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 179,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 111,743 shares during the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ZG. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $64.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

Get Our Latest Report on ZG

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.