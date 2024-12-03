Dan Spaulding Sells 4,565 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $393,594.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,469.74. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Zillow Group Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ZG traded down $0.89 on Monday, hitting $80.64. 298,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,031. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of -141.30 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.06 and a 1-year high of $83.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.55 and its 200 day moving average is $54.26.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.45 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have commented on ZG. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $64.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.94.
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.
