Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock Price Down 4.7% – Should You Sell?

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.16 and last traded at $37.16. Approximately 117,741 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,247,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

PLAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 2.13.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The firm had revenue of $557.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris purchased 14,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.67 per share, with a total value of $502,087.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 83,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,128.49. The trade was a 21.63 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 22,338.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

