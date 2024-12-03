David Zaccardelli Sells 23,240 Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) CEO David Zaccardelli sold 23,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,177,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,887,560. This trade represents a 0.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Zaccardelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, David Zaccardelli sold 3,200 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $16,000.00.

On Friday, November 29th, David Zaccardelli sold 98,888 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $495,428.88.

On Monday, November 11th, David Zaccardelli sold 2,400 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $12,000.00.

On Monday, November 4th, David Zaccardelli sold 94,144 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $413,292.16.

On Friday, November 1st, David Zaccardelli sold 46,888 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $205,369.44.

On Friday, October 25th, David Zaccardelli sold 4,800 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $21,024.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, David Zaccardelli sold 16 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $70.08.

On Monday, October 21st, David Zaccardelli sold 110,456 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $483,797.28.

On Friday, October 18th, David Zaccardelli sold 245,784 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $1,076,533.92.

NASDAQ:VRNA traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $39.11. The stock had a trading volume of 621,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,193. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average of $25.61. The company has a current ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 12.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 0.46. Verona Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $40.76.

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $5.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Verona Pharma plc will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRNA. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Verona Pharma from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Verona Pharma from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Verona Pharma from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verona Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,483,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the second quarter valued at $859,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $465,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the third quarter worth about $849,000. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. grew its position in Verona Pharma by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

