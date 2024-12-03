DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $73.38 and last traded at $73.38, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.36.
DCC Trading Up 0.0 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.85 and its 200 day moving average is $71.42.
About DCC
DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.
