Deere & Company Declares Quarterly Dividend Increase

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) announced on December 3, 2024, the declaration of a quarterly dividend on its common stock. The company’s Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $1.62 per share, which is payable on February 10, 2025, to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2024. This new quarterly rate marks a 15 cents per share increase over the previous level of $1.47.
The press release regarding this dividend declaration can be found attached to the 8-K filing issued by Deere & Company. The declaration reflects the company’s commitment to returning value to its shareholders through regular dividend payments.
Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
