Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Short Interest Up 6.6% in November

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,070,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the October 31st total of 8,510,000 shares. Currently, 14.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on DK shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Delek US from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Delek US Price Performance

Shares of DK stock opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Delek US has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $33.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.15.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.26. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 28.21% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Delek US will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Delek US’s payout ratio is -20.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Delek US by 41.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 48,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 14,367 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 419.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 64,837 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Delek US by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 27,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Delek US by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 32,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

