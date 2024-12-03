Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Bought by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,771 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3,234.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,831,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596,508 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,749,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,770 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,418,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,165,000 after buying an additional 272,454 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,417,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,913,000 after buying an additional 84,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,238,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,076,000 after buying an additional 149,939 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 15,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $465,339.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,954.06. The trade was a 8.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,680. This trade represents a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,578 shares of company stock worth $2,474,440. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of DNLI opened at $25.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.57. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $33.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

