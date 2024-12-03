Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,100 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the October 31st total of 376,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 330.8 days.

Denka Price Performance

Shares of DENKF stock remained flat at $17.75 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.75. Denka has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $17.75.

Denka Company Profile

Denka Company Limited manufactures and sells organic and inorganic materials to electronic materials and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company’s Electronics & Innovative Products division provides conductive agents for lithium for lithium-ion batteries, thermal materials and substrates, functional ceramics, films, and tapes.

