Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating

Desktop Metal Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DM traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.15. 96,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,780. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $138.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.69. Desktop Metal has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $11.80.

Institutional Trading of Desktop Metal

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal in the second quarter worth $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the second quarter worth $150,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Shop System, an entry-level metal 3D printing using binder jetting; X-series platform that provides binder jet 3D printing of specialty materials, including metals and ceramics, and tools; and P-Series offers high-speed metal 3D printing.

