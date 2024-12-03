Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Investmark Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $8,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,433,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,446 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,667,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,418 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 37,580,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,634,000 after acquiring an additional 250,182 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,745,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,479,000 after purchasing an additional 88,871 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 82.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,757,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416,364 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $36.49 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $36.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

