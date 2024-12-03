Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Short Interest Update

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Dino Polska Stock Up 1.9 %
DNOPY stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,046. Dino Polska has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.03.
About Dino Polska
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dino Polska
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
Receive News & Ratings for Dino Polska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dino Polska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.