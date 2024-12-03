Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Short Interest Update

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Dino Polska Stock Up 1.9 %

DNOPY stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,046. Dino Polska has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.03.

Get Dino Polska alerts:

About Dino Polska

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino brand name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bread, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children’s food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food, seasonal products, and small household appliance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Dino Polska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dino Polska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.