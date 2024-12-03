Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Short Interest Down 6.3% in November

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 338,300 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the October 31st total of 361,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 20.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Dogness (International) Stock Down 2.0 %
DOGZ stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.56. The stock had a trading volume of 214,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,202. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.34. Dogness has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $58.50.
Dogness (International) Company Profile
