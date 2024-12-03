Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Short Interest Down 6.3% in November

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 338,300 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the October 31st total of 361,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 20.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Dogness (International) Stock Down 2.0 %

DOGZ stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.56. The stock had a trading volume of 214,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,202. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.34. Dogness has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $58.50.

Get Dogness (International) alerts:

Dogness (International) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. The company provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos.

Receive News & Ratings for Dogness (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dogness (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.