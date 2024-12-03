Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV) Trading Down 4.8% – Here’s Why

Dolly Varden Silver Co. (CVE:DV – Get Free Report) fell 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.08. 169,963 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 303,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.14.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dolly Varden Silver from C$1.25 to C$1.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Haywood Securities raised shares of Dolly Varden Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$339.47 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.38.

In other Dolly Varden Silver news, Director Robert John Mcleod sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.39, for a total value of C$346,925.00. Also, Director Darren Devine sold 75,776 shares of Dolly Varden Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total value of C$92,446.72. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,338,276 shares of company stock worth $3,811,659. Insiders own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Kitsault Valley project, which comprises the Dolly Varden property and the Homestake Ridge property located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, Canada; and the Big Bulk property located in Canada.

