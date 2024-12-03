Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Donaldson updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.560-3.720 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $3.56-3.72 EPS.
Donaldson Trading Up 0.0 %
DCI opened at $78.08 on Tuesday. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $78.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.02 and a 200-day moving average of $73.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Donaldson Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.95%.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DCI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.
Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.
