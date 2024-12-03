Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.56-3.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.62. The company issued revenue guidance of +2-6% yr/yr to ~$3.66-3.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.72 billion. Donaldson also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.560-3.720 EPS.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of DCI opened at $78.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $78.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.41.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 31.95%.

Several research firms recently commented on DCI. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Donaldson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $198,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,112.71. This represents a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $314,952.35. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 30,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,057.22. The trade was a 12.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,805 shares of company stock worth $12,310,222. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

