Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 49,941 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDST Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 16.8% in the second quarter. RDST Capital LLC now owns 540,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,369,000 after acquiring an additional 77,595 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 70.4% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,541,000 after buying an additional 46,544 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Ducommun by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 78,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 16,674 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ducommun by 46.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 13,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 2nd quarter worth $774,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on DCO. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ducommun from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ducommun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total value of $79,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,134.32. The trade was a 0.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DCO traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $66.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,695. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $977.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.41. Ducommun Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

