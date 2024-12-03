Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Short Interest Update

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,800 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the October 31st total of 178,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dyadic International stock. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its holdings in Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 868,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. owned approximately 2.97% of Dyadic International worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Dyadic International in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Dyadic International Price Performance

NASDAQ:DYAI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 70,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.72. Dyadic International has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $2.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 188.09% and a negative return on equity of 149.16%. The company had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dyadic International will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States and internationally. It utilizes C1-cell protein production platform based on an industrially proven microorganism (C1) for the development and production of biologic products including enzymes and other proteins for human and animal health.

Further Reading

