Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Short Interest Up 9.4% in November

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 749,200 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the October 31st total of 684,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 61.9 days.
Dye & Durham Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS DYNDF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.71. 9,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,920. Dye & Durham has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $14.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.64.
About Dye & Durham
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dye & Durham
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.