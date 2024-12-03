Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Short Interest Up 9.4% in November

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDFGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 749,200 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the October 31st total of 684,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 61.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DYNDF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.71. 9,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,920. Dye & Durham has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $14.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.64.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.

