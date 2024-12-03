Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Shares Acquired by Needham Investment Management LLC

Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 915,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $6,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its position in Ecovyst by 61.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Ecovyst by 6,920.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Ecovyst by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ECVT. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ecovyst from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Ecovyst from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of ECVT stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 208,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,197. Ecovyst Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $11.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.87. The company has a market cap of $972.86 million, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

