Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 274.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 15,914 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $196,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRT stock opened at $114.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.64. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $95.97 and a fifty-two week high of $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.91%.

FRT has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $3,519,021.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,020.29. This trade represents a 82.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

