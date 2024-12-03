Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Short Interest Update

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,310,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the October 31st total of 13,540,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Endeavor Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EDR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.46. 414,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,403,887. Endeavor Group has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $30.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Insider Transactions at Endeavor Group

In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 27,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $779,126.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,831,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,293,228.47. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 225,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,372,925 in the last ninety days. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 67.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

