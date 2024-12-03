Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Short Interest Up 28.2% in November

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,150,000 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the October 31st total of 24,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ET traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.42. The company had a trading volume of 14,769,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,727,711. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $20.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.30. The stock has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.59 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3225 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 94.85%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ET. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ET

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 86,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Burney Co. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 288.1% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 63,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 46,800 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 491.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,290,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 493,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,770,000 after acquiring an additional 212,719 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.