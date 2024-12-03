Environmental Tectonics Co. (OTCMKTS:ETCC) Short Interest Down 12.5% in November

Environmental Tectonics Co. (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ETCC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 18,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,916. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.31. Environmental Tectonics has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75.

Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Environmental Tectonics had a negative return on equity of 57.87% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.08 million during the quarter.

Environmental Tectonics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineered solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions (Aerospace) and Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS). The Aerospace segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircrew training systems to commercial, governmental, and military defense agencies; training devices, including altitude and multiplace chambers to governmental and military defense agencies, and civil aviation organizations; and advanced disaster management simulators to governmental organizations, original equipment manufacturers, fire and emergency training schools, universities, and airports, as well as provides integrated logistics support services.

