EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Short Interest Down 8.8% in November

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 694,400 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the October 31st total of 761,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 622,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

EPAM Systems Trading Down 1.4 %

EPAM Systems stock traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.47. 602,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,450. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $169.43 and a fifty-two week high of $317.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $245.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.20.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,132. This trade represents a 3.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 181.8% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 101.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

