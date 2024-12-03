EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Short Interest Update

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a drop of 5.0% from the October 31st total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 462,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EPR Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.28.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPR. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 262.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1,725.0% during the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the third quarter worth $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR stock opened at $45.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $50.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.69 and its 200 day moving average is $44.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.76.

The firm also recently announced a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.05%.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

