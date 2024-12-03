EQB (EQB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$3.00 per share for the quarter.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$106.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$98.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. EQB has a 52-week low of C$77.90 and a 52-week high of C$113.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is 19.75%.

EQB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on EQB from C$109.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of EQB from C$113.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of EQB from C$110.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Cormark reduced their price objective on EQB from C$121.00 to C$111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on EQB from C$106.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$114.25.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

