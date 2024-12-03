EQB (EQB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$3.00 per share for the quarter.
EQB Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is C$106.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$98.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. EQB has a 52-week low of C$77.90 and a 52-week high of C$113.20.
EQB Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is 19.75%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Report on EQB
EQB Company Profile
EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EQB
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.