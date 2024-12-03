Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for December 2nd (AKR, ALSN, AOSL, ATI, BCOV, CCBG, DSGX, FOLD, GOOD, MORN)

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, December 2nd:

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ATI (NYSE:ATI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

State Street (NYSE:STT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.