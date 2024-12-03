Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for December 2nd (AKR, ALSN, AOSL, ATI, BCOV, CCBG, DSGX, FOLD, GOOD, MORN)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, December 2nd:

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ATI (NYSE:ATI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

State Street (NYSE:STT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.