Evercore ISI Lowers Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $92.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $94.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.53.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DLTR

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.9 %

DLTR stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.18. The stock had a trading volume of 559,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $60.49 and a 1-year high of $151.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.47 and a 200 day moving average of $88.32.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,616.21. The trade was a 28.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 105.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.