Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Short Interest Update

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the October 31st total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 547.0 days.
Evertz Technologies Price Performance
OTCMKTS:EVTZF remained flat at $8.68 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.34. Evertz Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $11.87.
Evertz Technologies Company Profile
