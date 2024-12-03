Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Short Interest Update

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the October 31st total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 547.0 days.

Evertz Technologies Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EVTZF remained flat at $8.68 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.34. Evertz Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $11.87.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

