Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.62 and last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 74379 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.
Evotec Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
About Evotec
Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.
